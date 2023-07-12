Sussex County revising election districts, adding and removing several polling locations

Sussex County’s Department of Elections is making changes to the district’s election districts and adding several new polling locations.

The Delaware Board of Elections approved Sussex County’s proposal Monday night.

Sussex will add 21 new locations and eliminate seven others, bringing the total from 65 polling locations to 79.

Sussex Elections Department Director Ken McDowell says to make the best use of each location, they also need to split 16 current election districts to make them smaller and more flexible.

McDowell says the additions are in areas that are seeing significant growth, and had issues with things like lines and accessibility in the 2020 election. In an email, he adds that 2020 was the first election cycle in which new voting equipment was used. Voters unfamiliar with operating the new equipment along with COVID-related restrictions and a record breaking 68% voter turnout, had wait times in some parts of Sussex County over an hour.

The locations they are eliminating, McDowell says, have been outgrown and pose some sort of danger due to parking, lighting, and accessibility issues.

To adjust to the new changes, McDowell says Sussex County will need to purchase 155 more voting machines, 105 poll books, and 28 hotspot devices before the presidential primary in 2024. He says the Department will request state funds for the equipment in the Department’s FY2025 budget request, and also explore the availability of federal funds to potentially cover some of the costs.

He adds that a detailed polling place card will be sent to each resident impacted by the changes a few months before the presidential primary in April 2024.

The list of eliminated locations and specific grievances are listed below:

1. Redden Community Hall- Very small, inadequate parking, and lighting issues. Parking lot has loose gravel and is difficult for people with mobility issues to traverse.

2. Harbeson Church Hall- Very small, with inadequate parking, and safety concerns.

3. Lewes/Rehoboth Station #3- Inadequate parking for people with disabilities resulting in safety concerns.

4. Mid-Sussex Rescue Squad- Inadequate parking for people that have disabilities and lighting issues resulting in safety concerns.

5. Del-Tech Higher Ed Carter Building- Duplicative considering two polling locations can easily fit in the Del-Tech Jason Building (Gymnasium).

6. Lord Baltimore Elementary- Wi-Fi connection is nearly non-existent for the Pollbooks.

7. Lewes Fire Hall- Inadequate parking for people that have disabilities.

The new locations are as follows:

1. Grace United Methodist Church- 300 E Church St, Millsboro, DE 19966

2. Saint Matthews by the Sea- 100 Coastal Hwy, Fenwick Island, DE 19944

3. Long Neck Methodist Church- 32051 Long Neck Rd, Millsboro, DE 19966

4. First Baptist Church of Milford- 6062 Old Shawnee Rd, Milford, DE 19963

5. Old Paths Church of Christ- 18295 Redden Rd, Georgetown, DE 19947

6. Lighthouse Baptist Church- 21265 John J. Williams Hwy, Lewes, DE 19958

7. The River Church- 35175 Roxana Rd, Frankford, DE 19945

8. 3C USA Church- 38238 Old Stage Rd, Delmar, DE 19940

9. Epworth United Methodist Church- 19295 Holland Glade Rd, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

10. Millsboro Middle School- 302 E State St, Millsboro, DE 19966

11. Howard T. Ennis School- 26021 Patriots Way, Georgetown, DE 19947

12. New Covenant Presbyterian Church- 3072 Savannah E Drive, Lewes, DE 19958

13. The Crossing (Lewes Church of Christ)- 15183 Coastal Hwy, Milton, DE 19968

14. American Legion Post 28- 31768 Legion Rd, Millsboro, DE 19966

15. Fred Douglas Elementary- 1 Swain Rd, Seaford, DE 19973

16. Conley’s United Methodist Church- 33106 Jolyns Way, Lewes, DE 19958

17. Ocean View Church of Christ- 55 West Ave, Ocean View, DE 19970

18. Ocean View Town Hall Community Center- 32 West Ave, Ocean View, DE 19970

19. Sports at the Beach- 22518 Lewes Georgetown Hwy, Georgetown, DE 19947

20. Lewes Public Library- 111 Adams Ave, Lewes, DE 19958

21. New Life Bible Fellowship Church- 24771 Cannon Rd, Millsboro, DE 19966