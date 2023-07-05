Local leaders react to Supreme Court's Affirmative Action decision

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Affirmative Action programs at colleges and universities.

The Interdenominational Ministers Action Council and community members gathered in Wilmington Wednesday to address the decision and call on state and local lawmakers to meet with education officials and assert priorities for equity and inclusion.

IMAC President Bishop George Gibson II says it's important to now establish state and local goals and initiatives so no one is left behind.

“I think that it is going to affect many in regards to those that have been selected to higher schools like Yale and Harvard," he says. "Oftentimes they come to us and search us out to bring us to these schools.”

He also notes the pandemic set back people in marginalized communities the most – students without internet or technology at home suffered from a lack of instruction and still catching up.

“But how do we make ways and opportunities for them to get the same quality of education that others can have so we can somehow level the playing field so people can just have a good way of living,” Gibson says.

Gibson adds he believes the decision could lead to increased HBCU enrollment, suggesting cultural competence will be an attraction for prospective Black students.