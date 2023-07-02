Blood Bank of Delmarva makes July 4th push for donations

The Blood Bank of Delmarva hopes Delawareans will take time during the 4th of July holiday to help restock the local blood supply.

And the Blood Bank is teaming up with the Orioles and the Phillies to encourage blood donations.

Historically, donations drop around the mid-summer holiday as school breaks and vacations take priority.

“That means that all those wonderful high schools and colleges that usually hold blood drives for us and collect all that young blood - those are not happening right now, and, guess what? That accounts for a 25% drop in collections for the Blood Bank of Delmarva, and that’s a big chunk for any industry, I don’t care what business you’re in” said Blood Bank of Delmarva spokesman Tony Prado.

Blood Bank’s July 4th drive includes opportunities to win VIP and box tickets to Orioles and Phillies home games.

Prado adds there’s a special incentive for double red cell donations, explaining “in addition, anyone who is donating platelets or double red cells, they automatically get two tickets to the Orioles or Phillies - it’s your choice.”

The promotion is available to everyone who presents to donate between now and Sunday, July 9th at any of BBD’s 5 donor centers and mobile drives. Registration is not required, and this is not limited to blood donors.

