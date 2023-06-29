Dept. of Education to pay for grief counseling in the event of a school-related traumatic event

A bill that cleared the General Assembly Thursday makes the Department of Education responsible for covering grief counseling costs for students for up to 45 days following a school-connected traumatic event.

The bill seeks to ensure students have access to behavioral health support in schools after an event that affects a significant portion of the student body. DOE is also tasked with developing guidance, best practices and written resources for schools dealing with traumatic events.

A traumatic event includes the death of a student, educator or other public school employee. Bill co-sponsor State Sen. Laura Sturgeon says those events can have a large impact on the student body as a whole.

“The Coalition to Support Grieving Students asserts it is critical to have prior planning policies, procedures, and relationships with community mental health supports established in the event of a school crisis.”

Sturgeon says DOE could be required to pay for grief counseling for an additional 45 days if a significant need is demonstrated.