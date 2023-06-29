© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Dept. of Education to pay for grief counseling in the event of a school-related traumatic event

Delaware Public Media | By Rachel Sawicki
Published June 29, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT

A bill that cleared the General Assembly Thursday makes the Department of Education responsible for covering grief counseling costs for students for up to 45 days following a school-connected traumatic event.

The bill seeks to ensure students have access to behavioral health support in schools after an event that affects a significant portion of the student body. DOE is also tasked with developing guidance, best practices and written resources for schools dealing with traumatic events.

A traumatic event includes the death of a student, educator or other public school employee. Bill co-sponsor State Sen. Laura Sturgeon says those events can have a large impact on the student body as a whole.

“The Coalition to Support Grieving Students asserts it is critical to have prior planning policies, procedures, and relationships with community mental health supports established in the event of a school crisis.”

Sturgeon says DOE could be required to pay for grief counseling for an additional 45 days if a significant need is demonstrated.

Rachel Sawicki
Rachel Sawicki was born and raised in Camden, Delaware and attended the Caesar Rodney School District. They graduated from the University of Delaware in 2021 with a double degree in Communications and English and as a leader in the Student Television Network, WVUD and The Review.
