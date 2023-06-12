Cabinet changes coming in New Castle County

New Castle County Executive Matt Mayer announces changes in his cabinet.

Meyer nominates current Economic Development Director Charuni Patibanda to be General Manager of New Castle County’s Land Use Department.

He also appoints Christopher Bell as Economic Development Director.

Patibanda takes over for the current Land Use GM Rich Hall who is moving to a newly-created position to implement NCC 2050, the recently approved County Comprehensive Plan.

Hall has been Land Use GM for six years.

Patibanda first came to New Castle County in 2021 as Economic Development Director.

The Delaware native and Tower Hill grad previously served as a land use and government contracts attorney in Los Angeles.

Bell has been Manager of Special Projects for nearly three years. He is an entrepreneur and in 2018 founded The Connect - a grassroots networking group supporting millennial retention in Delaware.

He previously had roles with both Sen. Tom Carper and Gov. John Carney.

All of the moves are effective July 1, pending County Council confirmation of Patibanda as Land Use GM.