Wilmington man sentenced to 90 months in federal prison for selling fentanyl, pills resulted in death

A Wilmington man gets 7 and a half years in prison for selling fentanyl-laced pills that ultimately led to an overdose death.

The U.S Attorney’s office for Delaware says 31-year-old Stefano Saienni was sentenced to 90 months in federal prison for distributing fentanyl and led to William Ebert IV’s death.

According to the U.S Attorney’s office, New Castle County Police responded to a fatal overdose in Bear in May 2022. Police discovered messages between Ebert and Saienni on Ebert’s phone coordinating the sale of counterfeit oxycodone pills, which contained fentanyl. In those messages, prosecutors say Saienni often described the counterfeit pills as “fire” knowing there was fentanyl inside.

U.S. Attorney David Weiss said in a statement that illicit drug overdoses continue to destroy families and ravage communities. He says if customers die from using products sold to them, those drug dealers will face the prospect of significant prison sentences.

Philadelphia DEA Special Agent Thomas Hodnett added that fake pills are more widely available, more accessible, and deadlier than ever before.