Citrus-eating invasive insect found at the Port of Wilmington

Delaware Customs and Border Protection intercepted an invasive species in Wilmington last month – a bug that could devastate the citrus industry.

A citrus weevil was found in a shipment of pineapples from Honduras on May 22 at the Port of Wilmington. It’s an insect never before reported in Delaware.

CBP spokesperson Steve Sapp says with no known predators here, the citrus weevil could thrive, and further explains that the invasive insect could have a devastating effect on the country’s $3.4 billion citrus industry.

“And you’re looking at an invasive species insect that could have a devastating impact on the citrus industry in the United States," Sapp says. "And that industry is a little over a $3 billion industry.”

Sapp says the citrus weevil is not well known – and is rare in the United States. But their appetite is ferocious.

“So the larvae eat on the root systems of citrus plants and trees while the adults actually bore into trees and lay their eggs in those trees,” Sapp says.

Sapp says the shipment was fumigated for any other insects, and then passed through the port.

He notes the Delaware Valley is one of the largest importers of produce in the country - creating an opportunity for the citrus weevil to spread.

“What could potentially happen is, this insect could hitchhike into a case of pineapples that might be destined to Florida, and Florida is one of the nation’s leading states in growing citrus products. It could have a major impact there,” Sapp says.

Sapp notes sometimes the bugs hide inside the produce, or they find a way in after the boxes have already been inspected.

Sapp says they have alerted other ports so they can check similar imports for the same insect.