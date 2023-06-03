Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation receives $100,000 grant, launching HBCU initiative

The Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation is launching a new initiative this summer focused on improving life at HBCUs.

With a $100,000 grant from Bank of America, the HBCU Innovative Solutions Initiative will kick off at Delaware State University’s 13th annual HBCU Philanthropy Symposium.

The top ten ideas from the roundtable will be presented to a luncheon audience, who will vote for their favorite, and foundation Executive Director Stephanie Johnnie says the winner will receive a $10,000 investment.

“Guests are invited to bring an idea that is going to make HBCUs stronger," she says. "They can be conceptual.”

Johnnie says all ideas will later be reviewed by a committee.

“What happens after that is we have a committee that is pulled together and our committee consists of members from our organization, members from Delaware State University, and we also have members from other HBCUs," Johnnie says. "So it’s not just Delaware State University and Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation we are incorporating others as well.”

Johnnie says they’ve outlined categories for those ideas to explore, including careers for the future, capacity building, social justice, increasing student and alumni engagement and participation, and transforming, growing, and sustaining HBCUS.

HBCU Philanthropy Symposium’s symposium is July 30 to August 2 and registration is open until July 7 at hbcusymposium.com.