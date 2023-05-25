AAA: Number of Delawareans traveling this weekend is expected to hit pre-pandemic levels

AAA is predicting more Delawareans will be traveling this Memorial Day weekend.

AAA is projecting nearly 107,000 Delawareans will travel this weekend – 6% higher than last year, and just shy of pre-pandemic numbers in 2019.

It’s also projected to be the fourth busiest Memorial Day weekend in Delaware since 2000 behind only 2019, 2018, and 2005.

AAA Mid-Atlantic’s Jana Tidwell says the bulk of those traveling will be driving.

"Nearly 90% of all Delaware travelers will go by car or 94,000 Delawareans will travel by car. That number is up over 6% over last year, and over 9,100 will fly to their Memorial Day weekend destination. That number is up 11% over last year," said Tidwell.

The percentage of Delawareans traveling is in line with national numbers up and down the line.

Tidwell says Friday will be the busiest travel day of the holiday weekend.

"So traveling early in the morning or after 6 p.m., 7 p.m. in the evening will likely be your best bet in terms of avoiding the height of the traffic and congestion out there on the roadways," said Tidwell.

Tidwell does remind drivers hitting the road to be prepared with a summer emergency kit which includes a first-aid kit, basic tool kit, blanket, rain jacket or poncho, flashlight with extra batteries, and drinking water and snacks.

Tidwell notes to leave plenty of time before traveling with the heaviest traffic expected on Friday afternoon.