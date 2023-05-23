Millsboro police officer indicted for using drug evidence, tampering

A Millsboro police officer faces multiple felony charges and up to 27 years in prison for tampering with and using drug evidence.

The 34-year-old seargeant and evidence custodian Matthew Dufour was indicted Monday on charges of first degree tampering of public records, second degree forgery, obtaining a controlled substance by theft, and several others, according to Delaware’s Department of Justice.

DOJ says on February 19, Dufour was found unresponsive due to an apparent drug overdose in his marked police vehicle. He was treated on-scene with Naloxone, and analysis later found fentanyl, oxycodone, and cocaine in his system.

The investigation that followed indicated Dufour deliberately mishandled drug evidence on as many as 13 separate occasions – all from closed cases which evidence was set for destruction.

DOJ says Dufour forged other officers’ initials to conceal his actions in the evidence locker and logged accompanying false entries into the department’s information system.

The Milford Police Departmemnt has placed Dufour on administrative leave without pay or benefits.