Delaware Headlines

University of Delaware responds to swastika found on campus

Delaware Public Media | By Quinn Kirkpatrick
Published May 10, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT
University of Delaware police are currently investigating a potential hate crime discovered Monday in Memorial Hall.

A swastika and a message reading "We Are Everywhere" were found written on a drag-show poster on the door of a Jewish professor's office.

It is unclear whether this incident could be an act targeting the LGBTQ+ community at this time.

In an email sent Tuesday evening, University President Dennis Assanis said he is “appalled and deeply disturbed that someone in our community has been the subject of such a blatant act of hatred and discrimination.”

This incident follows an uptick in anti-semitic crimes across the country, and at UD.

In November, another swastika was found in a UD residence hall. It was removed and placed under criminal investigation, but no further updates were provided.

And in August 2020, the UD Chabad Center was a victim of arson.

Anyone with information about the current incident is asked to contact UDPD’s Alexandra Burnham at aburnham@udel.edu or 302-831-4136.

Quinn Kirkpatrick
Quinn Kirkpatrick was born and raised in Wilmington, Delaware and a graduated of the University of Delaware. She joined Delaware Public Media in June 2021
