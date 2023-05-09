Delaware State University honors a past president by renaming its theater

Delaware State University honors the late Dr. William B. DeLauder by renaming its theater.

DeLauder was the school’s 8th president - leading it from 1987 until he retired in 2003.

Delaware State University Historian Carlos Holmes says that tenure included the school moving from college to university status.

“His signature accomplishment was making a successful case to the Delaware General Assembly and to then-governor Tom Carper that resulted in the elevation of Delaware State College in 1993 to Delaware State University. But his accomplishments go beyond that,” Holmes emphasized.

DeLauder also transformed DSU’s campus - making it walkable by building the pedestrian mall. That discouraged the use of cars on campus, promoting safety.

Other accomplishments include establishing DSU’s Aviation Program and University Police Department, completing over $100 million in infrastructure improvements, and increasing enrollment by 40 percent.

Quinn Kirkpatrick / Delaware Public Media

Current DSU President Dr. Tony Allen says memorializing DeLauder’s accomplishments through a building on campus was a long-term goal of the school.

“Being able to see the value of the leadership over the years, that has given all of us this enormous opportunity, particularly our students, is critically important,” Allen explained. “We take it very seriously. Our motto is ‘Enter to learn, go forth to serve,’ and a part of that learning is on whose shoulders we stand.”

In recognition of DeLauder’s love of the arts, DSU’s theater will now be known as “The Dr. William B. DeLauder Education and Humanities Theatre.”

“Naming this theater after Dr. DeLauder has completed the memorialization of this campus’ top 4 presidents in its history. We have created our own version of Mount Rushmore. And I’m speaking as the university historian. Dr. William DeLauder, Dr. Luna Mishoe, Dr. Jerome Holland, Dr. William C. Jason- they are all the top presidents in our history. And so now Dr. DeLauder is taking his rightful place amongst that group, and this ceremony solidifies that,” said Holmes.