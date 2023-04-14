Governor Carney announces Supreme Court nominations

Governor John Carney announces his Supreme Court nominations.

Carney nominates Abigail LeGrow and Christopher Griffiths to serve as Supreme Court Justices, filling one seat formerly held by Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves, and another to be open upon the retirement of Justice James T. Vaughn, Jr..

LeGrow was appointed to the Superior Court by Governor Jack Markell and began serving in February 2016. Before joining the Superior Court, LeGrow was appointed as a Master in Chancery on the Delaware Court of Chancery by then-Chancellor Leo E. Strine, Jr.

And Griffiths is a partner at Connolly Gallagher LLP focusing on administrative and government law, corporate and commercial litigation, bankruptcy law, and general litigation. Before entering private practice, Chris served as a wealth manager for the Wilmington Trust Company and the Vanguard Group.

Carney says both judges have the “experience, knowledge, and commitment to public service necessary to serve on the Supreme Court.”

The Governor will submit the nominations to the Delaware State Senate for consideration.