Governor Carney to end Public Health Emergency Order in May

Governor John Carney says he plans to end Delaware’s COVID-related Public Health Emergency order at the end of the day May 11th.

The state’s initial declaration of a Public Health Emergency went into effect Monday, March 23, 2020 at the start of pandemic.

Carney’s end date coincides with the ending of the federal public health emergency, which was announced by the Biden Administration in late January.

Under Delaware law, Public Health Emergency orders must be renewed every 30 days. Carney extended the public health emergency March 31, and will extend the order again in late April for the final time.

The order will be formally terminated May 11 if there are no unforeseen circumstances requiring a continuation.

Carney promises to continue to work with businesses and the healthcare industry through the transition, who have been struggling with loss of benefits from approaching termination of the federal public health emergency.