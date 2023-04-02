Lake Forest School District to hold first operating revenue referendum in 10 years

The Lake Forest School District is holding its first operating referendum in over ten years.

The district is proposing a roughly 37 cent property tax increase over three years.

Lake Forest Superintendent Steven Lucas says the revenue will last the district at least three years, but is hoping for longer than that.

“We hope this is the last time we have to do this for another long time," Lucas says. "Just like we made the last one last, we want to make this one last as well.”

The referendum is for operating costs – staff recruiting and retention, technology, school safety and security, and transportation.

Lucas notes 80% of their revenue goes to personnel costs, and people need only look at the price at the pump to see why transportation costs are increasing. Funding from the CARES Act gave the district the opportunity to reach a one to one technology ratio, but now they need money to maintain that.

“There is a replacement cycle associated with our laptops that we have to be able to replace about every five years," Lucas says. "So that's an increased cost for us. And then school safety and security. We are hoping to fund one constable per building. We feel like there is no more important responsibility than student safety.”

Lucas says if the referendum is approved, the average tax bill would increase $125 across all three years, giving the district another $2 million during that time .

The district is holding information sessions at various schools at the end of April before the referendum vote on Saturday, May 6.