Delaware Headlines

New Castle County Council President Karen Hartley-Nagle announces candidacy for County Executive in 2024

Delaware Public Media | By Rachel Sawicki
Published March 23, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT
New Castle County Council President Karen Hartley-Nagle announces her intent to run for County Executive in 2024.

Hartley-Nagle has served as council president for six years, with two years left in her current term - and says that sets her apart as a candidate for county executive.

“I’m good at what I do, and experience matters," she says. "And I believe that my experience is what sets me apart. As the president of New Castle County Council I have gained valuable experience in county governance including budget oversight, policy development and stakeholder engagement.”

She calls herself a civic activist, championing open and transparent government through her time as a Board Member of Delaware Common Cause and the Coalition for Open Government. She was also a Member of the New Castle County Board of Adjustment and the Executive Director of the Nagle Foundation.

Hartley-Nagle says her top priority is delivering the best constituent service possible. Her vision for New Castle County is people-centered governing with total transparency.

“A county where everything revolves around quality of life," she says. "A county that is people centered, where constituent service is a top priority. A county that focuses on its core services to ensure that our residents have the services that they need and deserve. A county that is thriving and prosperous.”

She adds she has a great working relationship with the county Chief of Police and Public Safety director, and serves as the co-chair for the public safety committee – Hartley-Nagle wants to create a more diverse police force and is committed to reducing violence.

And she says the county doesn’t have enough affordable housing – another issue she hopes to focus on.

Hartley-Nagle is the second to declare a run to replace term-limited Matt Meyer as County Executive. Former New Castle County Department of Community Services general manager Marcus Henry has also said he plans to run.

