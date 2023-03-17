Delaware State Police issues Scam Alert Advisory to entire state

Delaware State Police issues a Scam Alert Advisory to the entire state.

DSP is investigating incidents where victims received phone calls from subjects posing as State Police troopers - and many were individuals listed on Delaware’s sex offender registry.

They’re told they are wanted and/or owe bail money.

DSP reminds Delawareans they never request payment for fines, traffic tickets, or bail over the phone.

Those transactions are conducted by the respective court systems, and they are never requested by phone.

In some cases, scammers are using a spoofing tactic. That’s when a caller disguises their identity by falsifying the information sent to caller ID. For example, a scammer may call under the ID “Delaware State Police.”

If the caller is asking for any sensitive information, including account numbers, Social Security Number, passwords or PINs, or your mother’s maiden name, hang up.

DSP warns Deleawareans to never divulge personal information over the phone, especially if the caller immediately pressures them for it.