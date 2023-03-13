Heavy winds hitting Delaware on Tuesday

Out goes the rain, and in comes the wind, lots of it.

Delaware is experiencing its own March Madness today as heavy winds will hit statewide.

A wind advisory will be in effect from 1 pm until about midnight as gusts will hit over 50 mph at times with winds at 25 to 35 mph throughout the day and evening.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Eric Hoeflich says the winds will be strong enough to possibly disrupt some property.

"Gusts can generally blow around a couple unsecured objects, maybe a couple of tree limbs blown down. It wouldn't be surprising to see a few power outages as well with those gusty winds," said Hoeflich.

Hoeflich adds those winds will make a week before spring feel more like winter.

"Right now currently have wind chills, probably right around freezing or so,” said Hoeflich. “Yeah, it's not going to be feeling very comfortable outside on Tuesday, Tuesday afternoon."

While it will feel like winter weather, there will be no snow.

Hoelfich notes temps will hit the 50’s on Wednesday with low-to-mid 60’s on Friday, but a cold front will come over the weekend dropping temps to the 40’s on Sunday.