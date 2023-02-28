Attorney General Kathy Jennings and other AG's urge Congress to address delay in Human Trafficking Hotline reporting

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings joins 33 other AG’s in a call to improve federal and state coordination to end human trafficking.

Nonprofit Polaris has been operating the National Human Trafficking Hotline with funding from Congress since 2007, but Jennings says in a release that in recent months, it was discovered that Polaris only forwards tips to state law enforcement about adult victims in limited circumstances.

Many states rely on the National Hotline to forward tips of suspected human trafficking to local law enforcement to arrest traffickers, safely recover victims and uncover evidence of trafficking rings and operations, but in some cases, states have discovered delays lasting months before the Hotline shared tips.

This week, Jennings and a bipartisan coalition sent a letter to Congress urging leaders to address the issue, which the AG says is unacceptable and gives traffickers time to cover their tracks.

She adds that without changes to Polaris’s operating procedures, state anti-trafficking initiatives gain little from participation in the National Hotline, and may be forced to establish their own state hotlines.

A release from Jennings says last week, she and Mississippi AG Lynn Fitch coordinated a meeting between state attorneys general and Polaris to discuss this concern, but Polaris has indicated no intention to revise its policies.