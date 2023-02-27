Six records broken in 2022 Delaware Sport Fishing Tournament

Six record catches were made during the 2022 Delaware Sport Fishing Tournament.

Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Dain Hursh of York, Pa. caught a Delaware-record 25-pound 8-ounce, 38-inch blueline tilefish last Aug. 27 from the Atlantic Ocean while fishing on the Outnumbered captained by Chris Graham.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced the record catches Monday.

The fish come from a freshwater pond, the Nanticoke River and the Atlantic Ocean.

The six include a 7-pound 10-ounce, 30-inch chain pickerel at McGinnis Pond, A 48-pound 3.2 ounce, 40.5-inch blue catfish from the Nanticoke River, and from the Atlantic ocean – a 21-pound 7.7-ounce, 32-inch tautog, a 26-pound 11.2-ounce, 35.5-inch false albacore, an 89-pound 3.2-ounce, 63-inch cobia, and a 25-pound 8-ounce, 38-inch blueline tilefish.

There are 18 fresh fish and 30 saltwater fish records that DNREC tracks.

The tournament is free and open to the public and runs from January 1 through December 31 each year.

After weighing the fish at an official Tournament Weigh Station, each angler is responsible for mailing their own official entry form to the Tournament Director’s Office.