Delaware Division of the Arts hosts State Employee Art Exhibition at DSU

The Delaware State Employee Art Exhibition is open at Delaware State University.

The Delaware Division of the Arts is hosting the 11th annual exhibition at DSU’s Art Center. Admission is free and runs through March 12.

More than 200 State of Delaware employees and their family members submitted artwork this year, competing for awards and cash prizes – with the work judged by professional artists and visual art professionals.

Deputy Director of the Division of the Arts Kristin Pleasanton says there are five categories: Youth, Teen, and Amateur, Intermediate and Professional for adults.

Over $3000 in cash prizes are given out for those categories and others.

“Also, we do have a people’s choice award," Pleasanton says. "So if you come visit the gallery you can vote for your favorite, or on Facebook, we have Facebook open with all the images and people can vote for their favorite there.”

Rachel Sawicki / Delaware Public Media Art on display in the Delaware State Employee Art Exhibition at Delaware State University, hosted by the Delaware Division of the Arts.

She adds that there are all kinds of art mediums on display.

“It can be textiles, crafts, paintings, photographs, drawings, just about anything," Pleasanton says. "We even have some stained glass this year and some jewelry, some woodworking. It’s just a really fun, feel-good activity for state employees so that's why we do it.”

A Best of Show and Art Education award will also be presented, plus a people’s choice award – which is accepting in-person and online votes now.

The exhibition’s final weekend is a two day celebration with activities, snacks and giveaways for visitors.

The exhibition is closed on Mondays, open from 10 to 4 on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Wednesdays from 10 to 6, and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4.