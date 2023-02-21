Delaware Technical College continues a 35 year Black History Month tradition

Since 1988, Del Tech has celebrated Black History Month by recognizing a community member who has made great contributions to the state.

The 2023 honoree is Donald Baker, CEO of Forum to Advance Minorities in Engineering, Inc.

Founded in 1976, FAME works to prepare and motivate students, with a focus on underrepresented groups, in grades K-12 to seek a career in STEM.

Baker, a FAME alumni, stepped into this position after serving in multiple volunteer roles in the state.

He’s an appointed member of the New Castle County Diversity Commission and worked with organizations such as the United Way of Delaware, the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement, and the Delaware STEM Council.

During the ceremony, Baker’s work was praised by Delaware’s Congressional Delegation, Gov. John Carney, Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, and New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer.

His passion lies in uplifting young Delawareans.

“You all matter. Every day you wake up you matter. You have skills. Someone loves you. Even sometimes when you don’t love yourself, someone loves you,” said Baker.

Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester called Baker’s words impactful.

“He wanted the message for all of us to walk out of here knowing that we are loved, and that we should love ourselves. That, to me, is a part of Black History Month, as well. It’s about loving ourselves. And I mean all of us, because Black history is American history,” Blunt Rochester emphasized.

Blunt Rochester added that Del Tech’s tradition of honoring a community member is important in showing Delawareans that their work locally can have a big impact.

Past honorees include civil rights champion Joseph E. Johnson, activist Bebe Coker, and former Wilmington City Council President Ted Blunt.