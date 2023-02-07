New Castle County launches grant program for nonprofits, using $5 million from ARPA

New Castle County is seeking grant applications from non-profits affected by or working to aid those affected by the pandemic.

About $5 million given to New Castle County from the American Rescue Plan Act is set aside for non-profits, and the county is now accepting applications to award that money.

County Executive Matt Meyer says all of the $108 million in ARPA funds given to the county have been allocated across two budgets – it must be dedicated by the end of 2024 and spent by 2026.

“We’re working now on the specific expenditure of that," Meyer says. "Much of that is housing and sewer money as well as something called Revenue Replacement, to reimburse the county for additional expenses incurred during COVID and any revenue loss.”

Meyer says he wanted to “reimagine the county” with these ARPA funds,

“New Castle County post-COVID, as is true in other places in the state and across the country, are rethinking how people go to work, how people get healthcare, how they interact with outdoor spaces, public safety issues, and looking at historic environmental and health concerns in our communities,” Meyer says.

And Meyer adds this grant program is a recognition that the government doesn’t do it alone.

“There are a lot of nonprofits in our community, on the frontlines doing amazing work," Meyer says. "And we want to make sure they are continuing to be supportive.”

Applications will be accepted through February 24 and must be for at least $10,000.