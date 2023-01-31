AAA: Seeing the Eagles in Arizona could be pricey, but there are ways to save money

If you’re so excited about the Eagles appearance in the Super Bowl that you’re thinking of heading to Arizona for the big game, you better plan quickly and be prepared to pay a premium.

If you want to head to Glendale, Arizona to catch the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, you should move quickly.

"You need to book fast in order to get the best rates that are available right now because inventory is going to diminish and prices are only going to go up,” said Tidwell. “So if you're serious about traveling to Arizona for the Super Bowl you need to make that decision and start reserving airfare, hotels, car rental, and of course those game day tickets sooner rather than later before you're shut out."

That’s Jana Tidwell with AAA Mid-Atlantic public affairs. She adds even at the best rates it will be pricey -- and that’s not even counting tickets to the game which are in the $5500 range.

Tidwell says if you do go, and you’re willing, you don’t necessarily have to fly directly to Phoenix.

"You don't have to go directly from Philadelphia to Phoenix. You could travel out of BWI, you could travel out of Newark International. You also don't have to fly into Phoenix. You could look at Scottsdale or a different airport if you're willing to drive an hour or so back into Phoenix," said Tidwell.

Fans are advised to look at Airbnb's and hotel rooms in other areas of Arizona if you’re willing to drive an hour or so to the game.

Tidwell notes car rentals can be tough to get, but there will be plenty of Uber, Lyft, and other car sharing options.

When booking a car rental make sure you know the company’s cancellation policy when booking, just in case.