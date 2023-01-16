William Penn High School student arrested in shooting incident at school

A 16-year-old is arrested in connection with last week’s gunshot fired at William Penn High School.

Delaware State Police arrested the Wilmington teen and charged him with reckless endangering and related charges in the incident that happened last Tuesday morning.

The teen was taken into custody without incident Sunday at a home on Seneca Road in Wilmington.

The teen was also charged with possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a deadly weapon or ammunition by a person under 21, aggravated menacing, and possession of a weapon in a safe school zone.

Those are all felonies.

The teen was arraigned and committed to the New Castle County Detention Center on $98,000 cash bond.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and according to State Police, the School Resource Officer was alerted to a shot around 11:40 am last Tuesday.

State Police say the SRO observed that a round hit the interior of a second-floor bathroom at the school.

The investigation revealed that a suspect ran from the back of the school towards the football stadium.

A search of the area led to the discovery of a handgun.

The school was on lockdown for more than an hour Tuesday after the incident. School was closed for the remainder of last week during the investigation.

William Penn High School is scheduled to re-open on Tuesday, January 17.