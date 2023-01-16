Delaware State Senate sessions and committee hearings will continue to be streamed online

The Delaware State Senate will continue holding all meetings – from legislative session to various committee hearings - in hybrid format.

Senate leadership says this maximizes public participation, allowing all residents to follow or participate in Senate sessions and committee hearings.

The virtual option started during the height of the pandemic when all Legislative sessions were held virtually through Zoom, and the Senate has decided to keep that virtual option.

According to Senate Majority Caucus Deputy Communications Director Sarah Fulton, this allows for more public participation.

"You would see more often committees having dozens of public commenters as opposed to a handful, right? And that on its basis is excellent," said Fulton.

Committee notices will be posted on the General Assembly’s website with a registration link for virtual participants.

"There are several people who are paid lobbyists and advocates to get to spend their days in legislative fall just waiting for committee hearings, but many people who would normally have to take off the time from work to drive upwards of an hour to get to Dover were able to participate. And that's really a great thing that we want to continue to offer going forward."

Legislative proceedings will be held in-person and broadcast online via the General Assembly’s website, and recordings will also be available online.

Committee meetings will also be held in-person, and a Zoom stream will be set up for those who can’t physically attend.

Committee meetings will also allow for two different levels of participation, panelists and attendees, and public comment will also be offered both in-person and virtually as time allows.