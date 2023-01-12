Wilmington names new coordinator for Community Public Safety Initiative

Wilmington names HOPE Commission Deputy Executive Director Debra Mason to manage the city’s Community Public Safety Initiative.

Mason has worked with the criminal justice system for more than 15 years as a parole officer, a drug and alcohol counselor, and a researcher, identifying the relationship between Adverse Childhood Experiences and recidivism.

She says one of the main goals of the Community Public Safety initiative is to address the root causes of gun violence.

“We need to really look at families, and address trauma, and address lack of education, lack of resources," Mason says. "Just so many things that the city has but we just don’t know how to connect the dots.”

Mason argues there are many organizations in Wilmington with resources, but they’re siloed.

“So the goal here is to bring them all to the table, open dialogue, resources, and then be able to put boots on the ground and have them go out and help the community at large,” she says.

Mason wants to send ambassadors into communities to intervene early before someone gets arrested, including middle schoolers getting suspended, high school dropouts, and those with misdemeanors.

“If there is a shooting in the city, they will be present," Mason says. "If there is a shooting and the person goes to the hospital, they will go to the hospital. They will intervene, they will talk to that person and say ‘what’s going on, what can we do to provide services, are you afraid of retaliation,” or whatever it may be.”

The city says Mason is “on loan” and will reimburse the HOPE commission for her 2023 salary and benefits totaling $150,000.