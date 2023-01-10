Local trailblazer is honored with State Chamber's Marvel Cup

Stacey Mobley, former senior vice president, chief administrative officer, and general counsel of DuPont is awarded the Josiah Marvel Cup Monday night.

The Delaware State Chamber of Commerce presents the Marvel Cup annually to a Delawarean each year for their outstanding contribution to the state, community, or society.

First joining DuPont’s legal department in 1972, Mobley was a champion in increasing workplace diversity.

In 2004, Mobley spoke on this topic in an interview with Corporate Counsel Business Journal.

“[DuPont has] seen firsthand that when you use a diverse law firm, you get better solutions to your legal problems. This is because people from different backgrounds and cultures provide special insights that otherwise would not be available,” Mobley explained. “Their life experiences alter the lenses through which they see problems.”

DuPont recognizes Mobley’s impact on their work.

“He led in diversity, equity, and inclusion before we all really knew what it was,” said Longwood Foundation president Thère du Pont. “Stacey was the leader in helping DuPont make it a competitive advantage.”

Mobley also served in leadership roles with the NAACP, the U.S. Conference of Mayors, and the Board of Trustees at Howard University, where he holds 3 degrees.

The Marvel Cup is named for the Honorable Josiah Marvel, who served as the first president of the State Chamber in 1913.