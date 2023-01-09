$1 billion jackpot up for grabs in Tuesday Mega Millions' drawing

There is still no winner of the Mega Millions jackpot- pushing Tuesday’s jackpot over the billion dollar mark.

With no winning tickets in Friday’s drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot jumped from $940 million to $1.1 billion.

This marks the fourth time in just over 4 years that the jackpot has topped $1 billion.

If won at this amount, this will be the third largest jackpot in the game’s history - and just shy of the top 5 in U.S. history.

The largest two Mega Millions jackpots in history were $1.537 billion, and $1.337 billion, won in South Carolina and Illinois, respectively. The biggest in U.S. history was the just over 2 billion dollar Powerball jackpot won last November.

Delaware still has yet to have a MegaMillions jackpot winner - and its last Powerball winner came in December 2016 when a winning ticket worth nearly $122 million was sold at a Selbyville-area gas station.