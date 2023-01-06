Wilmington City Council, new Chief of Police, react to 2022 year-end crime report

The Wilmington Police Department reports a reduction in every crime category aside from rape last year, but some members of Wilmington City Council were hoping for better numbers.

Public Safety Committee Vice Chair Zanthia Oliver says she was disappointed in the numbers.

“I'm never happy with the crime reports," Oliver says. "Because there is always more than we can do, and there’s just no one answer to all of this.”

But she hopes Wilmington PD’s new chief will forge new connections and strengthen communication with council.

Wilfredo Campos was promoted to the position Thursday, and says the numbers show their community engagement strategies are working.

“It does make a difference and [the officers are] very proud of that," Campos says. "Even the community is proud because they feel like they have part of this success that we've been having and the way that it's been going. So hopefully, my goal is to continue this as we move forward and try to improve on those numbers and improve on, not just the numbers, but improve on the relations as well with the community residents.”

Campos adds building relationships with the community helps Wilmington PD solve crimes.

“I think it's very important to have that relationship with the community," he says. "They're the ones who help us solve issues, solve problems, solve crimes, and without them, it'd be very difficult to do these jobs. So you have got to have that trust. You have got to build that trust.”

He says there will always be room for improvement in crime numbers , and he plans to hold himself accountable as Chief.