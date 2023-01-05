Delawareans reminded to adjust their pet care habits during winter cold snaps

Animal welfare organizations in the First State remind Delawareans as temperatures drop, it’s important to think about how that affects animals in their care.

Extreme temperatures can be harmful to both stray animals and indoor pets- and some daily habits need to be adjusted to help avoid that.

Brandywine Valley SPCA Chief Marketing Officer Linda Torelli says it’s important to limit the amount of time dogs spend outside.

“A lot of family pets will self regulate and not want to go out into the cold anyway, but there are some who are more comfortable out in the cold and you want to be careful not to have them out there too long because they have a risk of frostbite just like we do,” said Torelli.

Shorter, more frequent walks with a time limit of 15 minutes, is safer for pets to limit their exposure to extreme temperatures.

Torelli adds ice melt salt is another potential danger as some brands are not pet-safe. When dogs walk on rock salt it can result in soreness, laceration, and even burns from the chemicals used to make it.

Dog owners should make sure to wipe down their dogs paws after every walk, and watch their pet for any signs of pain during the walk. Investing in pet-safe ice melt is also a good tip for anyone who may live with or near dogs.

Humane Animal Partners say they see an increase in the number of stray animals being brought in off the streets during extreme temperatures, but there are still many that remain exposed to the cold weather.

Community cats are unowned, free-roaming, outdoor cats that are sometimes cared for by community members.

Dr. Elissa Green, Director of Veterinary Medicine at Humane Animal Partners, says one place these cats seek warmth is in the engine compartment of parked cars- leading to serious injury when the car starts.

“So when you get in the car in the really cold weather you can slam the door, you can honk your horn- just make a lot of noise because the opening and closing of the door just doesn’t seem to be enough,” explained Green. “So I think honking the horn, just a quick toot, to make sure that anybody is hiding in there gets out before there is a danger.”

Another way to protect these cats from the cold safely is by creating warm spaces for them, which Green says are easy to build with a few low-cost materials.

A basic method of building a warm space involves using two bins of different sizes, cutting holes in each just large enough for a cat to fit through, placing the smaller of the bins inside the larger, and insulating the remaining space between them with straw or small-pet bedding like wood shavings.

Those interested in building or obtaining one can go online to find quick tutorials, or contact Humane Animal Partners.