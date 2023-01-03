Drug use on the decline, but overdose deaths on the rise amongst youth

Drug use amongst youth has dropped, but overdose fatalities continue to rise.

Although middle school and high school aged youth in the U.S. reported using fewer illicit drugs in 2020, there was a 94% increase in overdose deaths from 2019 to 2020 and a 20% increase from 2020 to 2021 according to a CDC study.

Delaware Div. of Public Health epidemiologist Katie Capelli points to drugs becoming more potent and possibly laced with fentanyl.

“They’re cheaper to manufacture," Capelli says. "It’s cheaper to lace the drugs with fentanyl. But in 2022 the DA reported that out of all fentanyl based counterfeit pills that were seized, 6 out of 10 contain a lethal dose of fentanyl.”

Capelli adds these drugs are widely available, particularly online.

“The number of DEA seized counterfeit pills and fentanyl has jumped neatly 430% since 2019," she says. "Some of the most common counterfeit pills are made to look like the prescription drugs such as brands of oxycontin, Percocet, and Vicodin and Xanax and some stimulants such as adderall.”

She says even using drugs for the first time can be deadly, and parents and teachers should look out for kids who are withdrawn or irritable.

Capelli says prevention starts at home with parents and guardians -- and in schools with educators.

“So in addition to recognizing the signs and being able to talk to your kids about using drugs, we really encourage friends and family members in the home to really understand how to respond and how to respond with tangible ways if their child is potentially using drugs,” Capelli says.

She says one way to do that is going through Narcan training and having the overdose reversal drug available in the home.

Capelli adds fentanyl test strips are available online for free at helpisherede.com, but some critics argue young drug users are less likely to access these resources unless they are available in school.

A toolkit for adults on how to talk to kids about drug use is also available.