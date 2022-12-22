Holiday travel expected to be third busiest in last 22 years, winter storm and gas prices affecting travel plans

Holiday travel is expected to be near record breaking numbers this year.

The total number of travelers nationwide is expected to be around 112.7 million people according to AAA, closing in on pre-pandemic numbers. That’s an increase of 3.6 million over last year, and the third busiest year since 2000.

AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell says about 32% of all Delawareans will travel this weekend, with 90% going by car, but air travel and other methods are also seeing significant jumps.

“Think back to this time last year when folks did not feel comfortable on the buses, the trains, the cruise ships weren’t even in the water," she says. "So with those options available, with vaccines readily available, folks are clearly feeling more comfortable to travel, especially by air and those other modes of transportation.”

Tidwell adds there are several unexpected factors going into travel this year like plummeting gas prices and temperatures.

“People are going to receive an unexpected Christmas gift at the gas pump," she says.

The price per gallon in Delaware dropped below $3 for the first time in 15 months Thursday, but a winter storm will complicate travel Thursday into Friday and send temperatures into the low teens Friday night and Christmas Eve.

Tidwell advises travelers to check the conditions from their departure location to their arrival, and everywhere in between.

“Anybody who is traveling in the coming days, you want to make sure that you look at your route," she says. "If you’re traveling by car, understand what the weather conditions are and prepare yourself accordingly whether that is adjusting your departure time for your trip to beat the storm if you have to or wait for it to pass.”

Tidwell points to earlier this year when hundreds of drivers were stuck on I-95 in Virginia for nearly 24 hours in a snowstorm – advising travelers to pack an emergency bag with food, water, blankets, first aid, and other survival supplies.