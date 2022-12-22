AAA Mid-Atlantic recommends checking your car before heading out for the holidays

As Delawareans hit the roads this weekend with frigid temps expected, AAA Mid-Atlantic reminds drivers to check their vehicles before heading out.

Santa may have a list that he’s checking twice this season, but what about the family sleigh?

“If you are embarking on a road trip for the holidays, or at any point this winter, you want to make sure the windshield washer fluid is topped up properly. Visibility will be compromised by the salt and brine that’s used to treat the roads,” AAA Mid-Atlantic’s Jana Tidwell said.

She said drivers should check their car’s tire pressure, windshield wipers and washer fluid before hitting the road for the holidays.

And motorists shouldn’t overlook what’s under the hood, either.

“Taking your vehicle to a trusted mechanic and having the battery checked is a quick, simple, easy thing to do. It brings peace of mind. If you realize your battery is not going to make it through the winter, have that battery replaced.”

This year, Tidwell said AAA has seen an uptick in car batteries needing to be replaced.

Of the nearly 20,000 emergency roadside calls in Delaware last winter, 30% were for dead batteries.

Tidwell said drivers should carry winter emergency kits in their cars complete with non-perishable snacks and water.