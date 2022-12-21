Carney signs proclamation declaring Shine a Light on Antisemitism Week

On the third day of Hanukkah, Gov.John Carney signs a proclamation shining a light on antisemitism.

Carney says the proclamation is mainly about awareness, and making clear hate in the First State isn’t tolerated.

“You don't really think about shining the light on something bad," he says. "But shining the light on antisemitism as something terrible and that's something that we need to eradicate and understand that it is getting worse here in our state and across the country. And it is because too many people are giving others license to express that kind of hatred, and that's just unacceptable.”

82% of Jewish Amricans have reported thinking antisemitism has increased in the last 5 years according to the American Jewish Committee’s 2021 State of Antisemitism in American report. Carney points to the Pittsburgh Synagogue shooting in 2018 and the Chabad house fire at the University of Delaware in 2020.

Congregation Beth Shalom Rabbi Michael Beals adds celebrities like Kanye West espousing antisemitic views contribute to the problem.

“I can't compete with 27 million followers," he says. "But with the tradition of Hanukkah, even a little bit of light can dispel a lot of darkness. And if people get the feeling that what we need to do is share more and come together more, I think it's more fun than hatred.”

Beals says in his 19 years in Delaware, he’s never experienced antisemitism.

“A lot of people don't know that I'm a rabbi, but I carry myself with a bit of dignity and pride," Beals says. "And I think about the fact that I represent more than myself, all minorities do, and I believe everybody is prone towards prejudice and bigotry. I just believe that. And the only way to address that is to be the best version of yourself as possible. And I think every person should be a spokesperson for who they are.”

Shine a Light on Antisemitism week in Delaware coincides with the Festival of Lights, which began on December 18 and lasts 8 days.