DPH announced first flu-related death, urges public to get vaccinated

Delaware has its first suspected flu death of the 2022-2023 season.

Delaware’s Division of Public Health announced Friday that the victim was a Kent County resident between the ages of 55 and 64 and not vaccinated.

DPH interim director Dr. Rick Hong says this first flu-related death is a reminder of just how dangerous the flu can be.

Hong notes that the flu season started early this year and has - so far - been very active. To date - Delaware has reported 5,609 total flu cases.

Hong adds that while flu cases are high, hospitalizations remain relatively low, with 47 hospitalizations to date this season.

DPH encourages everyone 6 months of age and older to get a flu shot immediately to help prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death.