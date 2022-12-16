© 2022 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Delaware Headlines

DPH announced first flu-related death, urges public to get vaccinated

Delaware Public Media | By Kelli Steele
Published December 16, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST
flu1.jpg
Delaware Public Media
/

Delaware has its first suspected flu death of the 2022-2023 season.

Delaware’s Division of Public Health announced Friday that the victim was a Kent County resident between the ages of 55 and 64 and not vaccinated.

DPH interim director Dr. Rick Hong says this first flu-related death is a reminder of just how dangerous the flu can be.

Hong notes that the flu season started early this year and has - so far - been very active. To date - Delaware has reported 5,609 total flu cases.

Hong adds that while flu cases are high, hospitalizations remain relatively low, with 47 hospitalizations to date this season.

DPH encourages everyone 6 months of age and older to get a flu shot immediately to help prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death.

Delaware Headlines
Kelli Steele
Kelli Steele has over 30 years of experience covering news in Delaware, Baltimore, Winchester, Virginia, Phoenix, Arizona and San Diego, California.
See stories by Kelli Steele