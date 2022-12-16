Biden visits National Guard for VA benefits fair, PACT Act tour

President Biden stopped by the Beau Biden National Guard Reserve Center in New Castle Friday to tout the benefits of the PACT Act. Veterans Affairs is hosting more than 90 events nationwide to sign up eligible veterans for new health benefits created by PACT.

The PACT Act takes the burden of proof off of veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances now struggling with various diseases, It expands eligibility to over 3.5 million more veterans.

Biden touted bipartisan support for the bill, which he addressed in his State of the Union this year.

“I delivered that speech in March," he says. "In August of this year the bipartisan PACT Act was on my desk to sign into law. And it’s one of the most significant laws in our history to help millions of veterans that were exposed to toxic substances during their military service.”

Congresswoman Lisa Blunt-Rochester notes suicide rates among veterans, and says expanding access to care may help bring that rate down.

“This notion of believing the service members that they got these diseases from their service, it's almost a double whammy," Blunt-Rochester says. "You served your country and then you have some kind of condition, and we need to support you. And so we heard the voices. We heard the voices of these veterans. That's why this is so significant.”

VA Secretary Denis McDonough assures veterans that applying for benefits does not take services away from others.

Rachel Sawicki / Delaware Public Media Senator Tom Carper speaks to fellow veterans about the PACT Act.

“When you file a claim as a veteran, you not only help us understand your situation, it also helps us understand your unit’s situation better, or units who deployed to the same geography after you left or before you arrived," McDonough says. "So not only will you not take something from another veteran, your sharing that information with us, making that claim, actually helps us help your battle buddy too.”

Senator Tom Carper, the last Vietnam vet serving in Congress, was also at the event. He lauded the PACT Act’s impact, but adds work still needs to be done getting services to women and other minorities.

For more information on eligibility and signing up for benefits, visit va.gov/pact.