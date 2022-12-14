Dangerous driving behaviors rise in Delaware

Dangerous driving behaviors are rising in Delaware according to a new survey from AAA.

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found a startling change in driver behavior since 2021 - and it’s not for the good.

“Dangerous driving behaviors are on the rise since the pandemic actually, which is troubling, because in this day and age the majority of people tell AAA that speeding, running red lights and alcohol impaired driving are dangerous," said AAA manager of public affairs Jana Tidwell. "However, unfortunately, many people are also telling us that they have engaged in those behaviors in the last 30 days.”

Tidwell says not driving regularly during the COVID pandemic seems to have caused some to take driving less seriously.

She adds that being in a hurry to get to a destination is also a contributing factor.

The survey found the top three most risky behaviors are driving after consuming alcohol, driving within an hour of consuming cannabis and driving 15 mph over the speed limit.

Tidwell notes that the survey also found driving through a red light was up 10.1% from 2020 to 2021; driving drowsy was up 8.7% and driving aggressively by switching lanes quickly or tailgating was up 7.5%.

And those behaviors can have consequences. Delaware State Police note that 39 people died on First State roads in 2021; up 18-percent from 2020.

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety says there are nearly 43,000 fatal crashes nationwide every year.

