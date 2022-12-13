Winter storm predicted to bring rain to Delaware, coastal flood warning

Delawareans will have to wait a little longer for the first significant snowfall this season.

A light mix of freezing rain and snow Thursday will turn to showers throughout the morning, according to the National Weather Service.

This winter storm caused midwestern states to enact blizzard warnings earlier this week – and similarly strong winter weather is likely to hit Eastern Pennsylvania and Northwestern New Jersey, but is expected to miss Delaware.

National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Staarmann says it will start out as a light wintry mix, but will quickly turn to rain by late morning.

“Across at least the northern half of the states, maybe near Dover and north, probably a brief mix of light sleet and maybe some light freezing rain and snow," he says. "But it should turn over to rain pretty quickly, especially by mid-morning Thursday for basically the entire state.”

Staarmann says Delaware needs to prepare for minor flooding.

“There is a threat of minor coastal flooding for pretty much the entire Atlantic coast and Delaware Bay Coast of Delaware," Starrmann says. "We're still not really exactly certain how that's going to play out, but the high tide cycles from anywhere from Thursday afternoon to Friday afternoon could be impacted by that, just with the strong onshore winds.”

Staarman predicts about two inches of rainfall for most of the state.

"“As far as the winds go we're expecting winds of around 15 to 20 miles an hour inland with gusts up to 30 miles an hour," he adds. "And then near the coast, the winds could be around 20 to 30 miles an hour with gusts potentially up to 45 miles an hour."

He advises those near coastal areas especially to pick up any loose yard items and secure any holiday decorations ahead of the storm.