Delaware Headlines

Delaware State Police: Make a plan instead of driving impaired

Delaware Public Media | By Mark Arehart
Published December 13, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST
The Delaware State Police cautions motorists this holiday season to stay safe and not drive impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Law enforcement across the state is cracking down on impaired driving.

Speaking on a panel hosted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Superintendent Colonel Melissa Zelbey said making a plan before driving is key to celebrating safely this holiday season.

“What I can assure you of is that proactively influencing driver behavior, improving individual vigilance and thoughtfulness about those around us on the roadway, can save lives and can protect your own,” she said.

Zebley said there will be an increased number of police on Delaware roadways this holiday season.

“This time of year is among the most dangerous for the traveling public. As such, the Delaware State Police, like agencies across this country, reaffirms our role in responsibility to combat these challenges and improve driver behaviors.”

In 2021, there were nearly 1,200 impaired-related crashes in the First State, including 44 deaths.

This year, there have been 152 roadway fatalities.

31% of vehicle fatalities in Delaware involve alcohol.

