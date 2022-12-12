Major upgrades coming to Kenton Road in Dover

A 15-month construction project on Kenton Road in Dover is about to get underway.

The $24 million major renovation project on Kenton Road from Route 8 to Chestnut Grove Road is a major priority for DelDOT.

“Really one that’s been needed with all the development that’s been happening out that way on the west side of Dover," said C.R. McLeod, the director of community relations for DelDOT. "What was once a very rural two-lane road is just not adequate now for the amount of traffic volume that it handles on a daily basis.”

McLeod notes that the entire road - about 1.25 miles - will be overhauled with bike lanes and sidewalks added to make it more friendly to cyclists and pedestrians.

He says the project will be done in phases with the first phase already started. Workers are currently removing and/or relocating utility lines.

McLeod says that tees up the main work starting early next year.

“The next phase that we’ll be moving onto is the signalization of Kenton Road and Greentree Road," he said. "Those will be the first things that people start to see; they probably already noticed some of that utility relocation happening. But really getting a signal at Kenton Road and Greentree Road is a priority for us for safety reasons.”

A traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of Greentree Drive and Kenton Road.

McLeod says six intersections from Route 8 to Chestnut Grove Road will be improved with additional lighting and improved drainage. A roundabout at the Chestnut Grove intersection is also planned. The roundabout will look like the one at Routes 10 and 15 in Camden.

He adds that the speed limit on Kenton Road will drop from 40- to 35-mph.

The entire project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2024.