DelTech partners with Howard High School with JPMorgan Chase grant to give students a head start on college

Delaware Technical Community College receives a $285,000 grant to launch its first 1+1 program with Howard High School.

The grant comes from JPMorgan Chase and will fund up to 25 Howard students to earn 30 credits toward an associate degree in Information Technology and Networking during their sophomore, junior, and senior years.

DelTech President Mark Brainard says the opportunity offers a huge head start for students.

“The mission of community colleges is to create a high quality workforce for local business and industry," Brainard says. "Our market is the state of Delaware. And so, we have a very diverse student population that's actually more diverse than the state of Delaware, so we typically provide support systems in place to make sure that they have the services they need to complete.”

He adds that 65% of Del Tech’s students graduate debt free, what he calls a game changer in efforts to expand access to higher education and close the racial wealth gap in the city of Wilmington.

Head of JPMorgan Chase in Delaware Tom Horne says the program is one small step towards doing just that.

“These opportunities, the jobs that they create, the wealth that they can bring, that could last for generations," Horne says. "And that's what's missing in a lot of communities like this.”

He adds about 70% of the jobs posted in the company don’t require a college degree, and some of Howard’s students are trained and eligible for those jobs now.

Howard offers 14 different shops that Principal Kyle Hill says students have an opportunity to try.

“Not every 14 year old knows what they want to do for the rest of their life, or for the next four years for that matter," Hill says. "So we give them exposure to all 14 of our shops and they go through a selection process where they rank their top choices before they're placed permanently for the next three and a half years.”

Hill adds that Howard is now accepting applications for next school year.