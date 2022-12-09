BVSPCA flies in out-of-state shelter pets for mega adoption weekend

Over 1000 dogs and cats will be at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington looking for a forever home this weekend at the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s second and final mega adoption event of the year. It’s the first time since the pandemic it’s at a single venue, and the BVSPCA expects all of the pets to find homes.

BVSPCA spokesperson Linda Torelli says it is truly mega.

“Mega is truly a mega event," she says. "I really encourage people to come out and see it. It is unbelievable. People see over 1000 pets in one place, and watch them all get families. It's really just an inspiring experience.”

Rachel Sawicki / Delaware Public Media 120 pets from Louisiana and 100 pets from Texas were flown in to various airports in Delaware earlier this week for the mega adoption event.

And it’s also a great family event.

“Folks should bring the whole family," Torelli says. "We want everyone to participate in the decision on who's going to be a new family member. We recommend bringing any dogs in the home, if you're coming to bring a dog will have Meet and Greet areas where the dogs can meet. It does seem like a lot to make all of those matches, but the key to that is we have over 500 people between our volunteers and our staff who are going to help make those matches for the families.”

All of the animals will be spayed or neutered, up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped. The adoption fee is $35.

“Delaware is the first no kill state," Torelli says. :So we are very progressive and life saving. We've got a community that comes out to adopt. We've got a community that really wants to adopt, it's really become popular to adopt in Delaware.”

That’s why about 220 of the pets were flown in from Louisiana and Texas earlier this week. The BVSPCA also expects to nearly clear its shelters.

The Mega Adoption event runs from 10 am to 5 pm Saturday and Sunday. Adopters should bring a leash and collar or carrier, a valid ID, and a $35 adoption fee.

Go to megaadopt.com for even more details on the event.