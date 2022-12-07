More than $10 million goes to community health organizations in 2022

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield ends the year with over $10 million in donations to community organizations in 2022.

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware’s program, Blueprints for the Community, is responsible for the large sum going toward community-benefit organizations this year.

The grant program was created in 2007 as a donor-advised fund at the Delaware Community Foundation, a nonprofit organization that manages and administers charitable funds in Delaware. The purpose of the program is to address issues faced by Delaware's uninsured and underserved populations.

Nick Morielli is the President of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware. He says it's an honor to play a part in support of organizations that contribute to Delawareans well-being.

“It’s humbling to see just such a strong commitment to ensure that our neighbors and our members of the community have access to healthcare,” said Morielli. “And they’re removing barriers, leveling inequalities that exist out there.”

This month alone, the program brought $1.9 million to 9 organizations, 48% of which looked to address social determinants of health

Morielli says addressing those determinants, which are the conditions where people live, learn, and work that affect health outcomes, is vital in helping the community as a whole.

“So much of a person's health is impacted by things outside of the traditional healthcare delivery system, and these organizations are doing everything they can to try and address those things,” Morielli explained.

Since its inception, BluePrints for the Community has invested over $35 million to organizations in the First State to improve community health outcomes. And in 2022 alone, a total of 78 grants, typically ranging from $20,000 to $200,000, were awarded.

The first quarter of grant applications for 2023 open December 12th and close January 9th. They can be found at delcf.org/grants.