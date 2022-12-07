Georgetown's Caroling on The Circle brings in more than 13K canned goods to help feed needy families

The Town of Georgetown’s Caroling on The Circle event this week collected thousands of canned goods and other non-perishable items to help those in need this holiday.

Monday night’s event in Georgetown collected 13,300 canned goods and other non-perishable items.

Those items will now go to 20 Sussex County pantries, shelters and church organizations to help feed needy families this winter.

An estimated 300 carolers gathered in downtown Georgetown Monday night for the 39th annual Caroling on The Circle to sing in the holiday season and to donate canned goods or other non-perishable food items.

Sussex County government will continue to collect canned goods through the end of this month - hoping to bring in at least 20,000 items.

A 14-foot-by-7-foot storage trailer on The Circle is among the places items can be dropped off.

Since it started in 1984, Caroling on The Circle has collected nearly 800,000 food items.