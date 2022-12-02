I-95 shutdown following shooting, carjacking incidents

I-95 remains shut down in both directions at Route 896 because of a shooting Friday morning.

The incident happened during the morning rush hour, starting in Newport before heading towards the New Castle and Newark areas.

Delaware State Police say a vocational school bus was shot at the original scene in Newport before the suspect carjacked a victim in the area of Routes 141 and 4.

The pursuit then continued around the New Castle and Newark areas before the suspect fled the area on foot near I-95 and carjacking a second victim with more gunshots fired.

The suspect then fled to I-95 southbound in the area south of Route 896 when more shots were fired, and when police finally made contact with the suspect, the suspect was pronounced dead from injuries sustained.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Yeich with Delaware State Police at 302-741-2703 as the investigation is ongoing.

I-95 northbound is closed from the MD line to Route 896 and southbound is closed form north of Route 896 to the southbound ramp from Route 896.