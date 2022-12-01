Wilmington City Council votes to fill vacant at-large seat

Wilmington City Council confirmed a new council member to fill the seat of the late Loretta Walsh.

Council voted 11-0 to approve Latisha Bracy, a political consultant with 16 years of experience working for Delaware’s U.S. Senate members. Bracy was sworn in at Thursday’s council meeting and voted on remaining agenda items.

“So I'm hoping that we'll be able to come together and really think about how we best work together with the administration, things of that nature," Bracy says. "So I'm definitely interested in that. And then as far as other things, I think, I really just want to kind of get the lay of the land and really see what's happening in all of the districts and what everyone's concerned about and kind of find my footing.”

Council President Trippi Congo says Bracy has been a community advocate for years.

“She has a love for the community," Congo says. "And that's probably the biggest thing with me is that she loves people and she loves to help people. So I'm looking forward to working with her. She's going to bring a new dimension to counsel.”

Council member Zanthia Oliver says Bracy is a people person.

“We went into deliberatio," Oliver says. "Everybody was like ‘Tish, Tish, Tish. I mean, it was just raving reviews. So I think she's going to be a good fit.”

While the vote was unanimous, some members like Council President Trippi Congo and Council member Zanthia Oliver say these decisions should be up to the public.

They noted a legislation that would authorize special elections for seats vacated mid-term. Council sent it to the General Assembly in June, but did not get a vote. Congo says they will try again next year.

Council has another seat to fill too - in the 1st District - which is vacant after the death of council member Linda Gray in November. Congo says they will try to select someone by February before budget hearings.