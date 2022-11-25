Blue Hens hope to end losing skid in FCS playoffs

The Blue Hens open up NCAA FCS playoffs at home against Saint Francis Saturday.

UD slipped into the playoffs despite losing their last two games and three of their final four, but will be in the friendly confines of Delaware Stadium.

This first round contest is a rematch of the Hens’ 2021 season opener - a win over Saint Francis 27-to-10.

This year, Saint Francis is 9-2 and won the Northeast Conference.

First-year coach Ryan Carty says they’re a well-balanced team.

"I think they look good. We're running into a team here with a top ten defense in the country, and I think a top 15 offense in the country. They've been winning by margins of 20's, 30's, a nine game win streak here to finish the season. It's a tough out. They're a good football team."

The two teams have one common opponent – they both lost to Richmond this season.

Kickoff in Newark is at 2 pm Saturday.