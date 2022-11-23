"We fear for her life,": family of missing girl reach out to the public for help after more than 50 days since her disappearance

15-year-old Alexis Marrero has been missing since October 1, and police are asking for the public’s help to find her.

Marrero went missing from the Christiana Mall, leaving her cell-phone behind, and asking several people for transportation and a place to stay, according to police.

Posts on family and friends’ social media say she was seen the day after she went missing in Middletown, and once again in North East, Maryland on October 6, with two 20-year-old men, who have been contacted by police and investigators.

Her mother, Jennifer Marrero, says they don’t know why she went missing or who she could be with.

“We're trying to put the word out, but we are concerned about the reasons you are missing," Jen Marrero says. "It's not clear as to what's happened. And so we really need everybody to help us.”

Her mother posted on Facebook November 2 that Alexis may be in New York City.

Rachel Sawicki / Delaware Public Media Alexis Marrero's mother, Jennifer, talked with Delaware State Police after the press conference on Wednesday.

"The reason why we think she is in danger is because, first of all, she is 15 years old, and we know that a 15-year-old cannot behave," says Marrero's grandmother, Maria Matos. "These are decisions they cannot make in depth." "She has not communicated, neither with her sister, or her cousins, and some extremely close family."

Matos adds Marrero suffered a concussion last year at Gauger Middle School. and worries that could also be a factor in her disappearance.

"She had a tremendous hit in the school she went to. She was thrown against a wall, and the school district swept it under the rug," said Matos. "But [Alexis] is in treatment. This day, every day she needs to be in treatment. Her appointments have been cancelled because she has not been found. We fear for her life because she is not thinking well."

Marrero is 4’11”, 116 pounds, with long brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DSP lead investigator Detective Kerrigan at 302-365-8436.