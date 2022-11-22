© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Four decades of giving: Wilmington Turkey Drive donates 3,000 birds

Delaware Public Media | By Mark Arehart
Published November 22, 2022 at 12:18 PM EST
Hundreds gathered in Wilmington Tuesday for the 40th annual NOR Enterprises Turkey Drive.

More than 3,000 turkeys were distributed to seniors and families in need.

The birds were distributed at breakneck speed, hitting 12 sites in just under three hours.

This year marks the last Turkey Drive for organizer and former Wilmington City Councilmember Norman Oliver.

Over the last four decades, he helped run the event distributing more than 120,000 turkeys to families across Wilmington and the state.

“We’ve touched a lot of lives, right? A lot of people. The real thing is the volunteers, right? We have a lot of volunteers. A lot of people come together. You have churches, right? You have synagogues. You have politicians. You have rich, poor, Black, white, young, old,” Oliver said.

Oliver said even though he’s stepping away from the Turkey Drive, it will continue next year with different organizers.

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki said the event brings the city together.

“Something like this is a reflection of who we are. It’s a giving community, a generous community. Norman Oliver, of course, has been dedicated to this for 40 years, which is extraordinary,” Purzycki said.

Partners for the event include Food Lion, United Way of Delaware, UnitedHealthcare and others.

Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart is an award-winning reporter/producer. Before returning to Delaware, Arehart was a reporter for WKSU and Ideastream Public Media in Northeast Ohio. He previously hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He has worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.
